Dubai Electricity and Water Authority said it has set up a new wholly-owned independent subsidiary - Dewa International - for developing conventional and clean energy projects worldwide and exporting the emirate's successful energy and water infrastructure model to global markets.

Announcing the new unit today (June 21), Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, said: "Through its world-class infrastructure, particularly in the energy and water sectors, Dubai has firmly established itself as a leading international benchmark. Launching Dewa International marks a strategic step towards extending this successful model to global markets and further strengthening Dubai’s position as a source of knowledge and expertise in energy, water, sustainability and digital transformation."

"I congratulate Dewa on this significant milestone and look forward to its continued success in reinforcing Dubai’s global standing and advancing its role in shaping a more sustainable future for generations to come," he stated in the presence of its MD & CEO Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer.

Held at Al Shera’a, Dewa’s new headquarters, the launch ceremony was attended by Suhail Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications; and Marwan bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality.

Speaking on the occasion, Al Tayer said: "For decades, Dewa has powered Dubai’s extraordinary rise, not through ambition alone, but through the highest performance and efficiency. Today, we are taking these superior capabilities to the global stage, sharing them with leaders, partners and investors who believe, as we do, that the future is built on clear vision and well-organised execution."

"Now, we rank first globally in 13 key utility performance indicators and two regional benchmarks across generation, transmission, distribution and customer service. Our financial strength provides real strategic freedom: sustained revenue growth, strong margins and significant investing capacity. In 2025, Dewa recorded unprecedented revenues of AED 32.8 billion, with net profit after tax reaching a record AED 9.06 billion," he added.

Al Tayer pointed out that Dewa has mastered the entire value chain: generation, transmission, distribution in addition to expansion planning, development, financing, project management, operations and maintenance, as well as its unique position as both offtaker and shareholder in major projects.

"We are pioneers in business development, with an investment portfolio comprising more than 10 successful companies that continue to grow," he stated.

According to him, Dewa’s operating model is strategy-driven and adaptive. "We moved early into solar energy through our global flagship the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single site solar park in the world which holds 4 Guinness World Records and is positioned as a global benchmark for utility-scale renewable deployment," he stated.

"We have strengthened our operational and financial capabilities by adopting the Independent Water and Power Producer (IWPP) model. Dewa has become a global benchmark in structuring bankable projects, achieving lowest tariffs, and attracting strong international investor participation. Now we are taking this model globally," he added.

Dewa, he stated, over the years has built extensive cumulative expertise across generation, transmission and distribution, customer services and clean energy technologies, including photovoltaic solar, concentrated solar power, hydropower and data centres.

"We have also integrated Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies, including AI, across our value chain. This is all supported by Dubai’s exceptional environment, a global hub for attracting capital, talent and strategic partnerships, positioning Dewa at the centre of a dynamic and integrated economic ecosystem," he noted.

The strategic move from Dewa comes at a time when the global demand for energy and water infrastructure is expected to exceed $20 trillion by 2035.

"Amid rapidly evolving geopolitical dynamics, energy security and sustainability have become global priorities. This is accelerating the energy transition and creating significant opportunities for strategic partnerships capable of delivering large-scale energy and water projects efficiently and effectively. International expansion is not merely an ambition; it is a strategic imperative that strengthens Dewa across every dimension," he stated.

"It unlocks a global pipeline of large, high-value opportunities, enhancing long-term growth and financial returns. It expands our technological capabilities across energy and water," he noted.

"Today, I am proud to announce the establishment of a global independent development company Dewa International, wholly-owned subsidiary. Its scope spans both power and water. The company will develop conventional and clean energy projects using advanced technologies, while partnering with leading organisations to deliver joint projects across global markets," he stated.

"The company is set up. The work has already started - identifying projects, building our pipeline, and establishing the partnership ecosystems that will define our global presence," he added.

Al Tayer pointed out that Dewa will bring to every market the full strength of its capabilities: development expertise, technological innovation, digital systems and in-house expansion planning, project management, operations and maintenance.

"We are exporting not only projects, but our full set of learnings and capabilities, including project structuring, governance, risk allocation and execution excellence," he added.

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