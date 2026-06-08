KUWAIT: Kuwaiti investors’ total purchases of shares in Kuwait Stock Exchange amounted to approximately 6.466 billion Kuwaiti dinars (around $19.8 billion) and accounted for 82.6% of the total value of shares purchased.

According to specialised economic report issued by Al-Shall Consulting Company, based on data from the Kuwait Clearing Company for the period from the beginning of January to the end of May 2026,

Kuwaiti investors sold shares worth 6.293 billion dinars (approximately $19.3 billion), representing 80.3% of total sales. This resulted in net purchases of approximately 173.07 million dinars.

The report, carried by KUNA, showed that share of investors from the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in the total value of shares sold amounted to about 1.8%, compared to 1.6% for the same period in 2025, which is worth 142.7 million dinars, or about $ 438 million.