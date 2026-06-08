The first phase of the UAE-US AI Campus in Abu Dhabi is expected to become operational before the end of this year, marking a significant milestone in the UAE's drive to establish itself as a global hub for artificial intelligence infrastructure and advanced computing.

Planned to reach a capacity of 5 gigawatts, the facility is set to become the largest AI campus outside the United States and a cornerstone of the UAE-US AI Acceleration Partnership launched during US President Donald Trump's state visit to the UAE earlier this year.

Officials said the first phase of the project, with a capacity of 500 megawatts, is on track to come online before year-end, providing critical infrastructure to support the growing demand for AI computing power and advanced digital technologies.

This was revealed during the visit of Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority, to Washington, DC, where he and the accompanying delegation met with US Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Under Secretary of State for Economic Affairs Jacob Helberg, and a number of members of the US Congress.

The UAE-US AI Campus forms part of broader efforts by the UAE and the United States to deepen cooperation in artificial intelligence and advanced technology, areas that have become central to the strategic relationship between the two countries.

The AI campus is expected to play a key role in expanding the technology ecosystem in the UAE and the wider region, supporting the development of next-generation AI applications, research capabilities and large-scale computing infrastructure.

Artificial intelligence has emerged as one of the fastest-growing areas of cooperation between the UAE and the United States. Leading UAE technology companies, including G42 and MGX, have expanded investments across the AI value chain, spanning advanced semiconductors, AI laboratories, computing infrastructure and advanced applications.

The scale of the Abu Dhabi project reflects the UAE's ambition to become a leading global destination for AI investment and innovation at a time when countries around the world are racing to secure the computing capacity needed to power increasingly sophisticated AI models and digital services.

The campus is also expected to strengthen the UAE's position as a regional technology hub, enabling international technology companies, researchers and developers to access advanced computing resources while supporting the country's broader economic diversification strategy.

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