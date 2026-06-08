Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, announced a Special Prorate Agreement (SPA) with Myanmar Airways International, expanding travel options between Saudi Arabia and Myanmar.

The agreement enables guests to book travel on a single itinerary between Jeddah or Madinah and Yangon, with connections via key regional hubs including Bangkok, Singapore, Kuala Lumpur, and Dubai.

Guests will benefit from coordinated itineraries across both airlines’ networks, enabling a streamlined booking process across Saudia and Myanmar Airways International.

The partnership expands Saudia’s reach into Myanmar and strengthens its connectivity with Southeast Asia, supporting growing travel demand between the two markets.

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