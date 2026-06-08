Saudia, the national flag carrier of Saudi Arabia, has achieved a new global milestone in operational excellence.

The airline ranked first among airlines worldwide for on-time performance in both departure and arrival rates in May 2026, according to the latest report by Cirium, the leading global aviation analytics provider.

The airline recorded an on-time departure rate of 92.30% and an on-time arrival rate of 90.12%, operating 13,669 flights across its network of over 100 destinations across four continents.

The achievement comes during one of Saudia’s most demanding operational periods, as the airline continued to manage scheduled operations alongside the arrival phase of the 2026 Hajj season, the transportation of pilgrims from around the world, and the Eid Al-Adha holiday period.

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