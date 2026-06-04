Kuwait-based Jazeera Airways has announced the resumption of its flights from and to the Jazeera Terminal 5 (T5) following a temporary closure earlier today.

Following full security clearance, Jazeera restarted operations under the direction of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the airline said.

"Jazeera Airways remains committed to the safety and wellbeing of its passengers and crew. Due to the evolving situation, some flights may be affected by delays or cancellations. Passengers booked to travel today are requested to check their flight status through the Jazeera Airways website before proceeding to the airport," it said.

Barathan Pasupathi, Chief Executive Officer of Jazeera Airways, said: “We are deeply saddened by the events that unfolded this morning and stand in solidarity with all those affected. As we resume operations following comprehensive safety and security assessments, and in close coordination with the DGCA and relevant authorities, we want to assure our customers that their safety and security remain our highest priority. We thank our passengers for their understanding and patience, and we remain committed to serving Kuwait with the utmost care, responsibility, and resilience.”

Air travel to and from Kuwait faced disruption earlier on Wednesday after hostile drones struck Terminal One at Kuwait International Airport, forcing authorities to suspend flight operations at the terminal and divert aircraft to alternative airports.

The attacks on late Tuesday night, damaged parts of the airport's main passenger terminal and injured a number of people, according to the Ministry of Defense.

The disruption is particularly significant as Terminal One had only resumed normal operations this week, serving as the country's primary gateway for international travellers.

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