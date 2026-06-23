SalamAir has appointed Mitravi powered by Blueberry Group as its official General Sales Agent (GSA) in Rwanda, strengthening its presence in Africa ahead of the launch of direct flights between Muscat and Kigali on July 21, 2026.

Under the agreement, Mitravi will oversee sales, marketing, trade relations and customer support activities in Rwanda, helping to promote SalamAir’s services and expand its market reach.

The partnership was formalized by SalamAir’s International Regional Sales Manager, Waheed Al Balushi, and Mitravi’s Regional General Sales Agent Manager, Jitesh Sobhani.

The appointment comes as SalamAir prepares to launch twice-weekly services connecting Muscat and Kigali, further expanding its international network.

The new route will provide travelers with affordable access between Rwanda, Oman and destinations across the GCC, the Indian subcontinent and Southeast Asia.

SalamAir said the service is expected to boost tourism, business travel, trade and cultural exchange between the two countries while improving connectivity and creating new opportunities for travelers and businesses in both markets.

Steve Allen, Chief Commercial Officer of SalamAir, said: "We are delighted to partner with Mitravi powered by Blueberry Group as our official General Sales Agent in Rwanda. This appointment marks an important step in SalamAir’s expansion across Africa and demonstrates our commitment to providing greater connectivity, affordable travel options, and stronger links between Rwanda, Oman, and our wider network."

"Rwanda is a dynamic and rapidly growing market with significant potential for tourism, business, and trade. Through this partnership, we look forward to working closely with the local travel trade and stakeholders to create new travel opportunities and further strengthen the relationship between our two countries."

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