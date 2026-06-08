DAMASCUS: Syria’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) and Air Transport has announced the temporary closure of the country’s southern air corridors for 12 hours, effective from 11:00 p.m. Sunday until 11:00 a.m. tomorrow, Monday

In a statement issued today, the Authority said the measure also includes the suspension of operational activities at Damascus International Airport during the closure period.

It explained that the decision comes in light of recent regional developments and is based on ongoing technical assessments conducted through the specialised risk management committee.

GACA added that the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure following a comprehensive technical evaluation and in coordination with the relevant authorities, with the aim of ensuring the safety of air navigation and flight operations in accordance with internationally recognised standards.