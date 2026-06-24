AMMAN — Jordan continues to forge ahead with its Economic Modernisation Vision despite regional challenges, World Bank (WB) Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde said on Tuesday.

In an op-ed, Bjerde noted that she observed a "real shift" characterised by increased determination and a focus on delivery during her recent visit to Amman, Al Mamlaka TV reported.

She added that what sets Jordan’s Economic Modernisation Vision apart is not just its ambition, but its "discipline and focus on execution," describing it as a plan embedded at the core of government operations that is closely monitored and constantly measured.

Bjerde highlighted that “the challenges facing Jordan are real,” noting that during her visit to Petra, she witnessed a decline in visitor numbers, a clear indicator of the impact of regional instability on the tourism sector.

She added that inflation and trade disruptions are compounding pressures at a time when public budgets face fiscal constraints and attracting investment has become more difficult.

Bjerde stressed that Jordan "is not standing idly by," but is leveraging this period to push reforms forward.

She noted that the focus is on laying the foundations for job creation by working on the water, energy, transport, and digital sectors, alongside improving the business environment to attract private investment.

A vibrant private sector is essential for generating required employment, the WB official stressed.

Bjerde pointed out that "the Jordanian people are the country’s greatest strength," saying that what Jordan possesses and what investors recognise is an educated, resilient workforce committed to getting the job done right.

She added that the new development lies in linking this advantage to the future of the economy.

During her participation in a ministerial roundtable on technology and artificial intelligence, Bjerde said that she felt a genuine momentum towards transforming Jordan into a regional digital hub.

This direction was put into practice during her visit to the Rujm Al Shami School, where she saw students using an AI-powered learning assistant developed under the government's MASAR programme, which is supported by WB.

This transformation "is no longer just an idea. It is a reality happening inside classrooms," Bjerde said, underscoring that reforms in Jordan "do not happen by accident, but are driven, monitored, and held accountable for results."

Bjerde, accompanied by Vice President for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan Ousmane Dione, on June 13 had started a three-day visit to Jordan focused on supporting growth and job creation under the Economic Modernisation Vision 2033.

During her visit, Bjerde met with Prime Minister Jafar Hassan who commended the partnership between Jordan and the World Bank Group and praised its role in supporting the Kingdom’s efforts to implement key economic and development projects.

During the meeting, she emphasised the bank's commitment to supporting capacity building, knowledge transfer and economic policies that contribute to achieving the goals of the Kingdom’s Economic Modernisation Vision.

© Copyright The Jordan Times. All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

