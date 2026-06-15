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World Bank projects Jordan’s economic growth to reach 3% by 2028

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Staff Writer, The Jordan Times
June 15, 2026
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AMMAN — Jordan’s economic growth is expected to accelerate gradually, reaching 3 percent by 2028 despite ongoing global economic challenges and regional geopolitical tensions, according to a World Bank report.

Jordan’s economy, according to the World Bank’s latest Global Economic Prospects report released Thursday, is projected to grow by 2.7 per cent this year before rising to 2.9 per cent in 2027.

The World Bank said that Jordan’s fertiliser exports are expected to help cushion the impact of regional and global pressures, with strong international fertiliser prices supporting export revenues and helping offset higher import costs facing energy-dependent economies.

The report noted that economies across the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan (MENAP) region are facing growing challenges due to geopolitical instability, increased energy and shipping costs, and uncertainty affecting trade and investment.

MENAP economic growth is forecast to slow to 1.6 per cent in 2026, compared with around 4 per cent in 2025, as regional conflicts and uncertainty weigh on economic activity.

The report expects a gradual recovery across the region in 2027 and 2028 as disruptions ease, inflationary pressures decline, and trade and tourism activity improve, with regional growth projected to average 4.5 per cent during that period.

Globally, the report highlighted continued uncertainty surrounding trade, inflation and commodity prices amid shifting geopolitical conditions. For Jordan, maintaining export momentum, particularly through fertilliser sales, is expected to remain a key factor supporting economic resilience and limiting the effects of external shocks.

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