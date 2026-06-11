AMMAN — Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) and an economic delegation from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq on Tuesday discussed ways to organise visits for businesspeople and investors to explore investment opportunities and build sustainable partnerships.

The talks, held at the JCI's headquarters, brought together JCI Chairman Fathi Jaghbir and a delegation led by President of Kurdistan Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry Gaylan Haji Saeed.

Speaking at the meeting, Jaghbir said Iraq is an "important economic partner" for Jordan, citing the "strong, historical" ties between the two countries’ leaderships, according to the Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI) statement.

He noted Jordan’s investment environment and "strategic" location qualify it to serve as a "regional hub" for industry, trade, and services.

Haji Saeed also affirmed the chamber’s commitment to expanding cooperation with the Kurdistan Region’s private sector, strengthening direct communication between businesspeople and industrialists, and building partnerships that support trade and investment growth.

For his part, Saeed said the Kurdistan Region is keen to strengthen economic cooperation with Jordan and benefit from Jordanian expertise across several sectors.

He added that the region offers "promising" investment opportunities and seeks to further develop its economic ties with the Kingdom.

The two sides discussed means to enhance economic, trade, and investment cooperation, increase trade exchange, promote joint investments and open new prospects for private sector cooperation, according to ACI statement.

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