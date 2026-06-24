AMMAN — The Cabinet, in a session chaired by Prime Minister Jafar Hassan on Tuesday, approved adding 30 buses to the operational support programme under the second phase of the inter-governorate public transport development project.

The decision includes 15 buses on the Karak–Zarqa route and 15 on the Karak–Aqaba route, aimed at expanding regular public transport services, particularly for university students in the three governorates, according to a Prime Ministry statement.

The Cabinet tasked Amman Vision Transport Company with supplying, installing, operating and maintaining intelligent transport systems and passenger information systems for the project, while the Integrated Multi-Transport Company was assigned to oversee management and implementation.

The additional buses would be equipped with electronic payment systems and vehicle tracking devices linked to the national public transport network, the statement said.

The Land Transport Regulatory Commission was also instructed to allocate the necessary funding and submit a performance report by the end of December 2026, assessing the two routes against key performance indicators.

The government said that the project aims to provide reliable, scheduled public transport services supported by electronic fare collection and onboard monitoring systems, in a step to improve service quality.

Since its launch in mid-2025, the first phase of the project has deployed more than 150 buses linking Amman with major governorates. The service has carried more than 1.6 million passengers and operated 139,000 trips over eight months.

Building on this performance, the second phase is set to begin next month, introducing eight routes served by 180 buses. The expansion would provide direct services for students, workers and commuters, and is expected to serve more than 13,500 passengers daily.

The phase aims to strengthen connectivity between Amman and the governorates of Ma’an, Tafileh and Ajloun, while also improving transport links among Irbid, Mafraq, Zarqa, Jerash, Karak and Aqaba, the statement said.

The Cabinet approved the Building Permits and Oversight Bylaw within the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) for 2026.

The bylaw seeks to develop an integrated framework for managing construction activities in the capital, streamline permit issuance procedures and enhance oversight of building projects.

It also aims to improve transparency by setting binding timelines for permit approvals, reducing procedural duplication, and expanding the use of digital solutions, including artificial intelligence applications and electronic integration with relevant government and professional entities.

The system would establish a regulatory mechanism to ensure compliance with zoning regulations, building codes and municipal plans, while introducing clear procedures for addressing violations within defined timelines.

As part of public sector modernisation efforts, the Cabinet also approved the rationale for a draft administrative regulation for the Jordan Academy of Public Administration, to be referred to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau for completion of the legislative process.

The regulation follows the establishment of the academy as the legal successor to the Institute of Public Administration and aims to establish a modern operational framework based on excellence, innovation and strategic partnerships.

The academy is expected to serve as a national reference institution for developing government leadership and institutional capacity, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision and the Public Sector Modernisation Roadmap.

The Cabinet also approved the rationale for draft administrative regulations for the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and the Sharia Judges Department, as well as amendments to academic staff and scholarship regulations at Mu’tah University, referring them to the Legislation and Opinion Bureau.

The amendments aim to enhance institutional performance, support digital transformation, strengthen governance, and align Mu’tah University’s regulations with the Jordanian Universities Law and practices adopted across public universities.

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