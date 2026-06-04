The Bahrain International Airport has confirmed that the kingdom’s airspace remains open and flights continue to connect the kingdom to the world.

“As a new day begins, flights continue to connect Bahrain with the world, while the team at Bahrain International Airport remains committed to delivering an exceptional travel experience for every passenger,” the airport noted in a statement posted on X.

An Air India Express flight to Bahrain from Kochi was cancelled yesterday morning.

In total, 122 passengers were stranded in Kochi.

Since the plane did not land in Bahrain, the flight back to Kochi at 3pm was also scrapped.

Around 178 passengers were affected by this cancellation.

An airline official told the GDN that passengers had the option to either get a full refund or be booked on the next available flight.