Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) closed Sunday’s trading session in the red zone, with the EGX30 index down 0.93% to 5,2164.6 points.

The Shariah index fell by 1.65% to 5,825.21 points, while the EGX35-LV declined by 0.95% to 6,029.38 points.

Both the EGX70 index and the EGX100 index finished the trading lower by 0.65% at 15,349.53 points and by 0.68% at 21,213.15 points, respectively.

The EGX's turnover stood at EGP 9.248 billion through the exchange of 3.922 billion shares over 213,670 transactions, while the market cap reached EGP 3.754 trillion.

Individuals dominated 81.73% of trading transactions, while institutions equaled the remaining 18.26%.

Egyptians controlled the trading with 95.22%, whereas foreign and Arab investors represented 1.47% and 3.31%, respectively.

Arab investors were net sellers with EGP 186.779 million. Egyptian and foreign traders were net buyers with EGP 143.171 million and EGP 43.608 million, respectively.