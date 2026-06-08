Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the Jade Textile ready-made garment factory in New Borg El Arab City during a visit to Alexandria Governorate, with the facility expected to generate annual exports ranging between $250 million and $500 million, as per a statement.

During the visit, Madbouly said the government is placing significant emphasis on encouraging investments in the ready-made garment, spinning, and weaving sectors as part of efforts to deepen local manufacturing and localize industries in which Egypt holds competitive advantages. He stressed the importance of expanding Egyptian exports and strengthening the country’s position in global apparel markets.

Minister of Industry Khaled Hashem said growing investment in the garment sector reflects investor confidence in Egypt’s market and its ability to attract large-scale industrial projects targeting international markets. He highlighted Egypt’s strategic location, extensive trade agreements, and government support measures aimed at encouraging industrial investment.

Following the inauguration, Madbouly toured the factory and reviewed the various stages of production, including cutting, embroidery, sewing, and finishing processes.

Orhan Girgin, General Manager of Jade Textile’s Alexandria factory, said the facility is part of the Turkey-based Yesim International apparel group, which was founded in Bursa in 1983 and has more than four decades of experience in manufacturing and exporting garments to global markets.

Girgin said investments in the Jade Textile factory are approaching EGP 500 million, describing the project as a significant addition to Egypt’s ready-made garment industry. He noted that the factory is expected to achieve annual exports of between $250 million and $500 million, supporting Egypt’s export growth and contributing to the national economy.

The company operates three production facilities in Egypt, located in Alexandria, 10th of Ramadan City, and Ismailia, employing more than 15,000 workers. According to Girgin, this makes the company one of the largest industrial employers in Egypt’s garment sector.

The Alexandria facility spans 60,000 square meters and incorporates advanced manufacturing technologies across all production stages. The factory employs more than 6,000 workers and is designed to produce garments in line with international quality standards.

Girgin said the company follows a "people first" approach focused on employee wellbeing, workforce stability, and women's economic participation. As part of that strategy, the Alexandria factory includes an on-site nursery with capacity for more than 300 children of employees, helping working families balance professional and personal responsibilities.

The facility has also received the Gender Equality Seal from the National Council for Women in recognition of its efforts to promote equal opportunities and workplace inclusion.

He added that the company invests heavily in workforce development through specialized training programs and academies equipped with modern educational and technological resources. The factory also features advanced production lines and industrial systems designed to support quality, efficiency, and sustainability.

During the visit, Madbouly met with factory employees to discuss working conditions, training opportunities, and income levels. Workers expressed satisfaction with the work environment, highlighting opportunities for skills development and income that meet their needs.