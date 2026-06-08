Arab Finance: Minister of Finance Ahmed Kouchouk said Egypt's economy is stable and becoming increasingly attractive to investment, manufacturing, and exports, as per a statement.

Speaking during an open dialogue session with international investors at a meeting organized by Citibank in London, Kouchouk noted that the state achieved a strong financial performance driven by economic growth and rising private-sector investment.

He also highlighted key economic opportunities across Egypt, supported by a range of investment, tax, and customs incentives and facilitation measures.

The minister said the government's efforts to strengthen cooperation with taxpayers have contributed to higher levels of voluntary tax compliance, helping boost tax revenues without imposing additional burdens.