Arab Finance: Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated a new production line at the Lipton Teas & Infusions factory in New Borg El Arab City during a visit to Alexandria Governorate, marking a new phase of the company’s expansion in Egypt, as per a statement.

During the visit, Madbouly toured the factory and reviewed the new production line, existing manufacturing facilities, and automated production and packaging processes. He also inspected the company’s quality control, research, and development systems, which operate in line with international standards.

Mennat Allah Sharkas, General Manager of Lipton Teas & Infusions Egypt, said the visit reflects the government’s support for local industry and efforts to strengthen the investment climate, particularly in the beverage sector. She noted that Lipton continues to invest in innovation, research, and development to expand its product portfolio and meet evolving consumer demand.

Sharkas said Lipton has been present in Egypt since 1934, while its New Borg El Arab factory was established in 1992 and has received multiple international certifications. She described Egypt as one of the company’s most important strategic markets in the region due to its growth potential and ongoing development in the beverage industry.

The factory has an annual production capacity of 25,000 tons and specializes in packaging loose leaf tea and tea bags under brands including Lipton Yellow Label and Brook Bond. The facility employs 273 engineers and specialized staff and is supported by a wide distribution network serving the local market.

Sharkas added that the company plans to export around 25% of its local production to regional markets, strengthening Egypt’s role in Lipton’s regional and global supply chains. She revealed that the factory’s first export shipment to Australia is scheduled to leave this week.

The factory currently exports products to several markets, including Libya, Iraq, Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Lebanon, Jordan, Palestine, Ghana, Sudan, and Yemen.

Highlighting the company’s focus on product development, Sharkas said Lipton recently introduced a new range of instant tea products in five flavors, alongside a new instant iced tea product launched in early June. She said the launches reflect the company’s efforts to align with changing consumer preferences while maintaining high-quality standards.

Factory Manager Hassan Youssef said the facility operates at a 95% capacity utilization rate and employs advanced digitalization and automation technologies to improve efficiency and productivity. He added that the Borg El Arab factory aims to strengthen its position as a major supply hub through continued operational and production expansion.

Madbouly also reviewed the company’s latest products during the visit, including newly introduced varieties designed to meet demand in both local and international markets.