Arab Finance: Naeem Real Estate Holding Group is considering restructuring some of its real estate assets by transferring them to a real estate fund, either directly or through one of its subsidiaries, according to a bourse disclosure.

The restructuring is part of the company’s strategy to maximize the value of its investments and improve the operational efficiency of its real estate assets, as well as to secure additional funding sources to back its growth and expansion plans.

Naeem Real Estate Holding will disclose any further updates on this move after completing regulatory approvals.

In February, the group’s board approved an initial proposal to distribute 0.0799999699-to-1 bonus shares for 2025.