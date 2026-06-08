Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG Holding) topped the 20 most selling developers that achieved around EGP 1.56 trillion in contracted sales during 2025, according to a report by real estate consultancy The Board Consulting.

TMG Holding remains at the top of the market, recording more than EGP 133 billion in sales from each of its Madinaty and SouthMED projects.

The group expanded into new territories with Sharm Bay in Sinai, generating over EGP 11 billion in sales.

Regionally, TMG Holding expanded its presence in the Gulf, with Banan in Riyadh achieving nearly EGP 30 billion in sales and its Oman projects generating EGP 3.2 billion.

Within Madinaty, TMG announced its new landmark, The Spine phase, which is expected to reshape the project’s development model.

Excluding the SouthMed launch period (over the 2 years), all projects will be witnessing an increase in sales, with revenues increasing by 46% and gross profit rising 49%.

The report also highlighted the exceptional performance of the SouthMED project on the North Coast, stating the developer is leading the market in both sales and construction speed.

The development scheme is one of the largest residential and tourism projects under development on the North Coast, spanning 5,500 feddans in the Dabaa region and featuring an eight-kilometer beachfront.

TMG Holding offered a flexible payment strategy, with down payments starting at 1.5% and installment plans extending up to 15 years. This offers clients an accessible entry point into the development, featuring low initial financial commitments for a property of this scale.