Egypt - Beltone Mortgage, a subsidiary of Beltone Holding, has signed a partnership agreement with Coldwell Banker Egypt, a leading real estate advisory and marketing firm, to provide flexible mortgage financing solutions for ready-to-move properties.

The partnership delivers a seamless homeownership journey by integrating real estate advisory and brokerage services with fast, flexible, and customised mortgage financing solutions tailored to clients' financial needs. The collaboration combines Beltone Mortgage's agile financing platform with Coldwell Banker Egypt's longstanding market presence, extensive property inventory, advanced digital platform, and dedicated ready-to-move unit sales capabilities, creating an integrated end-to-end home buying experience backed by both financial and real estate expertise.

Under the partnership, clients will benefit from fast-track approval processes completed within as little as three days, and flexible repayment tenors of up to seven years. The financing solutions are tailored to different financial capabilities and customer needs, with customised repayment structures designed to simplify and facilitate the purchase of ready-to-move units.

Hassan Abdelnabi, CEO of Beltone Mortgage, said: “Through our partnership with Coldwell Banker Egypt, we are making homeownership easier, faster, and smarter for ready-to-move property buyers. By combining one of the market's strongest real estate networks with Beltone Mortgage's agile financing platform, clients can now access a simplified financing process, receive approvals in as fast as three days, and benefit from smarter and more flexible payment plans tailored to their financial capabilities.”

Karim Zein, CEO & Managing Director of Coldwell Banker Egypt, commented: “At Coldwell Banker Egypt, we continuously strive to elevate the real estate experience by offering clients more integrated and value-driven solutions that simplify the home purchasing journey. Our partnership with Beltone Mortgage represents a strategic step toward delivering a more seamless and efficient customer experience by combining real estate expertise with tailored financing solutions. We believe this collaboration will further enhance accessibility to homeownership while supporting the ongoing development of Egypt’s real estate sector and service standards.”

The partnership reflects both companies' commitment to enhancing accessibility within Egypt's real estate market while delivering a more efficient and customer-centric home financing experience for ready-to-move unit buyers. In line with its global positioning, Coldwell Banker Egypt continues "Guiding You Home for More than 20 Years" by connecting clients with trusted real estate opportunities and tailored financing solutions.

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