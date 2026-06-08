The UAE real estate market is projected to reach AED2.98 trillion ($811.44 billion) by 2031, reflecting strong investor confidence and sustained demand across residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, a report said.

The sector's expansion continues to be supported by population growth, foreign direct investment, and the UAE's growing appeal as a global hub for business and lifestyle opportunities, according to market intelligence platform ‘Statista Market Insights’.

This upward trajectory is driving a new wave of development activity across the country, with increasingly ambitious projects reshaping urban landscapes and creating fresh opportunities for both developers and investors. As projects grow in scale and complexity, stakeholders are placing greater emphasis on tools and technologies that support more informed decision-making throughout the planning, design and sales process, the report said.

Georges Calas, CEO of Lifesize Plans Dubai, commented: “The UAE's projected real estate market growth reflects the country's ability to attract global investors and residents through a combination of visionary planning, world-class infrastructure and a highly supportive business environment. As developments become larger and more sophisticated, there is an increasing need for immersive visualisation tools that support faster decision-making and enhance buyer engagement throughout the development process.”

As the UAE continues to advance major development strategies and attract investment into its real estate sector, demand for innovative planning and visualisation solutions is expected to rise in parallel. This will help developers and investors navigate increasingly complex projects while supporting transparency, efficiency and long-term market confidence across the industry, the report said.

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