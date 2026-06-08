Egypt - Talaat Moustafa Group (TMG) has reinforced its position as the dominant player in Egypt’s North Coast real estate market, recording EGP 130bn in sales during 2025 and capturing approximately 38% of total sales across the region over the past two years, according to a report by The Board Consulting.

The report highlighted the North Coast’s growing importance as one of Egypt’s most significant real estate growth engines. The region accounted for 36% of total real estate sales nationwide during 2024 and 2025, generating approximately EGP 1.2tn in sales out of a total Egyptian property market valued at EGP 3.2tn over the same period.

According to the report, TMG continued to strengthen its leadership position through the strong performance of its flagship SouthMED development, which has emerged as one of the most influential projects driving sales activity across the North Coast.

In 2025 alone, TMG achieved EGP 130bn in sales, making it the highest-selling developer in the region. The report noted that the three largest developers collectively generated around EGP 255bn in sales during the year, accounting for nearly half of the North Coast’s total sales volume.

Located in El Dabaa and spanning approximately 5,500 feddans, SouthMED is among the largest coastal developments currently under construction in Egypt. The project features an 8-kilometre Mediterranean beachfront and offers a diversified portfolio of real estate products, including chalets, apartments, townhouses, twin houses, standalone villas, hotel units, and branded residences linked to international hospitality brands.

The report emphasized that SouthMED’s appeal stems from its extensive range of lifestyle and tourism-oriented amenities. These include an international marina and yacht club, a Four Seasons hotel and branded residences, elevation levels reaching up to 60 metres that provide panoramic sea views, and more than 107 kilometres of swimmable lagoons.

Additional components include gated residential communities, a world-class golf course and golf club, an international wellness and healthcare centre, luxury five-star hotels, boutique hospitality offerings, a global entertainment destination, an international retail and commercial hub, and the project’s signature Kima Beach district.

The report also highlighted the project’s highly competitive financing programme, which offers booking down payments starting from only 1.5% and repayment periods extending up to 15 years.

Sea-view two-bedroom chalets with an area of 97 square metres start at EGP 12m, requiring down payments from EGP 212,000 and quarterly instalments of approximately EGP 63,900.

Sea-view twin houses measuring 231 square metres start from EGP 41.5m, with down payments beginning at EGP 712,000 and quarterly instalments of around EGP 213,000.

Four-bedroom villas with built-up areas of 329 square metres start at EGP 59.7m, with down payments of approximately EGP 1.12m and quarterly instalments estimated at EGP 337,000.

The development also offers premium beachfront villas reaching 501 square metres, with prices starting from EGP 91.2m. These units require down payments from EGP 1.79m and quarterly instalments of approximately EGP 539,000.

According to the report, SouthMED’s financing structure creates one of the most attractive propositions in the coastal property market by combining low initial payments with long-term repayment flexibility.

On the hospitality front, TMG is preparing to launch Four Seasons branded residences within the project, a move expected to strengthen the luxury hospitality segment and enhance the North Coast’s appeal among both domestic and international buyers.

The report further highlighted the project’s strong construction momentum, noting that concrete works for the first phase have already been completed, with the first unit deliveries targeted for 2028.

It added that construction progress and delivery commitments are becoming increasingly important competitive factors in Egypt’s coastal real estate market, alongside sales performance. Projects that demonstrate tangible execution on the ground are gaining a significant advantage among buyers and investors.

The planned launch of globally branded hospitality residences, led by the Four Seasons component at SouthMED, reflects the North Coast’s transformation into an international real estate and tourism destination catering to growing demand for ultra-luxury products and globally recognised lifestyle experiences.

© 2026 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).