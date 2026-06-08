RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Investment has outlined the requirements for non-resident foreign companies seeking to own property in the Kingdom without conducting economic activities, as part of updated regulations included in the Investor Guide 2026.

The ministry said foreign companies must submit a commercial registration certificate from their home country, translated by an accredited translation office and authenticated by the Saudi Embassy, along with the company’s articles of incorporation translated and certified in the same manner.

Applicants are also required to provide an authorization document appointing a company representative, translated and authenticated by the Saudi Embassy.

The ministry said companies must appoint a natural person as an authorized representative through a certified power of attorney to complete registration procedures.

They must also obtain a digital identity through Saudi diplomatic missions abroad if they do not already hold an identification document recognized under Saudi regulations.

For annual registration updates, the ministry stipulated that no changes should have occurred to the company’s ownership structure or management following its registration with the Ministry of Investment.

The service is available immediately through the ministry’s electronic portal.

The Investor Guide 2026 introduced a dedicated chapter titled “Registration of Non-Saudi Companies for Property Ownership Purposes,” reflecting the Kingdom’s efforts to further regulate foreign real estate investment and align procedures with the new Investment Law.

The new section details registration procedures for foreign companies seeking to acquire property for investment purposes, requirements for appointing authorized representatives, obligations related to property management and disposal, as well as procedures for opening bank accounts and updating company and representative information with relevant authorities.

The ministry said the addition represents one of the most significant updates in the 2026 edition of the guide, as property ownership by foreign companies had not previously been addressed with this level of detail and independence.

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