Arab Finance: Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade Mohamed Farid Saleh met with executives from UK-based food company Pladis in London to discuss the company’s expansion plans in Egypt and opportunities to increase exports to regional and African markets, as per a statement.

Discussions focused on the company’s existing investments in Egypt, future expansion plans, and prospects for increasing exports from its Egyptian operations to markets across Africa and the wider region.

Farid reaffirmed the government’s commitment to creating an attractive investment environment and enhancing the competitiveness of the Egyptian economy through a series of economic and investment reforms aimed at increasing private sector participation, streamlining procedures, and encouraging productive and export-oriented investments.

Additionally, the minister said the growing contribution of the private sector to total investments reflects increasing confidence among local and international investors in Egypt and noted that additional measures to improve the business climate are planned in the coming period.

He highlighted that the government is implementing a strategy to improve Egyptian exporters’ access to African markets through the development of transportation corridors, logistics services, and stronger trade connectivity across the continent.

Farid also said the ministry stands ready to address any challenges that could affect the company’s export expansion plans and highlighted government efforts to strengthen Egypt’s commercial presence across Africa.

Moreover, he reviewed initiatives to enhance Egypt’s foreign direct investment (FDI) data system to provide a more accurate picture of investment flows and business expansions by foreign companies operating in the country. The minister stressed the importance of tracking reinvested profits as a key measure of investor confidence in the Egyptian market.

For their part, Pladis executives reviewed the company’s operations in Egypt, where it has been investing since 2008. They described the country as one of the group’s most important manufacturing hubs in the region and said the company has built a strong industrial base to support future growth.

According to company officials, Pladis currently employs around 2,800 people directly in Egypt and maintains a leading position in the country’s biscuit market. They added that the company invested approximately £10 million in a new production line in Egypt last year and is evaluating additional investments in 2027.

Pladis executives also highlighted the export role of the company’s Egyptian operations, noting that around 30% of production is shipped to international markets, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Yemen.

The meeting concluded with both sides agreeing to maintain close coordination to support Pladis’ investment and export plans, contributing to the growth of Egyptian industry in regional and international markets and supporting the country’s objectives of increasing exports and attracting additional foreign investment.