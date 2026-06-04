AJMAN - Real estate transactions in the Emirate of Ajman recorded 864 transactions during the month of May, with a total value of AED 1.6 billion.

Engineer Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director General of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, stated that the performance of the real estate sector during May reflects the continued activity in the market — particularly in property sales — affirming Ajman’s appeal to investors and the diverse opportunities it offers across various areas of the Emirate.

He added that trading volume reached AED 1.3 billion through 679 real estate transactions, noting that the Al Zahia district recorded the highest sale value at AED 200 million, whilst the highest sale value in real estate development projects reached AED 1.6 million in the Al Zorah district.

Al Muhairi further noted that May witnessed the registration of 128 mortgage transactions with a combined value of AED 187.5 million, with the Al Humaidiya 1 district recording the highest individual mortgage value at AED 15.7 million.

He indicated that the Emirates City project topped the list of the most traded major real estate projects, ahead of City Towers and Ajman One, whilst Al Helio 2 led the rankings among the most active districts, followed by Al Helio 1 and Al Zahia.