Doha: Qatar has updated the list of areas in which non-Qataris are permitted to own real estate, pursuant to Cabinet Resolution No. (21) of 2026 amending certain provisions of Resolution No. (28) of 2020 regarding the designation of areas where non-Qataris may own and usufruct real estate, as well as the conditions, regulations, benefits and procedures governing such ownership and usufruct rights.

According to Article (2) of the resolution, published in Issue No. (9) of 2026 of the Official Gazette issued by the Ministry of Justice, Article (6) of Resolution No. (28) of 2020 has been replaced with a new provision stipulating that the Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice shall undertake all procedures related to the registration of real estate ownership, usufruct rights and related transactions in accordance with the applicable laws and regulations.

Article (3) provides for the replacement of Table No. (1) attached to the new resolution with Table No. (1) attached to Resolution No. (28) of 2020. It also replaces the corresponding planning and cadastral map associated with the previous table.

Under the updated list, non-Qataris may own real estate in the following 10 designated areas:

1. West Bay (Legtaifiya Area – Zone 66)

2. The Pearl Island (Zone 66)

3. Al Khor Resort (Zone 74)

4. Dafna (Administrative Area – Zone 60)

5. Dafna (Administrative Area – Zone 61)

6. Onaiza (Administrative Area – Zone 63)

7. Lusail (Zone 69)

8. Al Kharayej (Zone 69)

9. Jabal Thuaileb (Zone 69)

10. Simaisma Resort and Beach Project (Zone 70)

Article (4) stipulates that all competent authorities shall implement the resolution, which entered into force on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette.

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