Doha, Qatar: Real estate sale transactions in the State of Qatar recorded a general upward trend between 2016 and 2025, reaching their highest level in 2025, reflecting sustained growth in real estate market activity.

According to the Real Estate Regulatory Authority-Aqarat's statistics posted on X, Wednesday, the number of sale transactions increased from 3,804 transactions in 2016 to 7,846 transactions in 2025.

This came despite some fluctuations during the period between 2020 and 2022, when market activity declined relatively before rebounding strongly in the following years.

The real estate sector in Qatar continues to experience ongoing growth and increasing confidence, with sale transactions continuing to rise despite challenges, Aqarat noted, saying that this reflects the strength, sustainability, and investor confidence in the Qatari real estate market.

These figures come as part of Aqarat's periodic monitoring to track and analyze market activity and provide accurate indicators that support decision-makers and offer investors clear insights into market trends.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

The Peninsula Newspaper