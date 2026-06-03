As US-Iran negotiations move toward a final and permanent ceasefire resolution, two constituencies are watching closely - Global markets, where a deal could mean lower oil prices and renewed equity momentum, and Dubai's real estate sector, where the restoration of transactional confidence would likely support a broader normalisation of market activity, said an industry expert.

Against that backdrop, the latest data paints a more resilient picture than the headlines suggest, stated Vijay Valecha, Chief Investment Officer, Century Financial. The key defining trends are:

*Capital Did Not Leave Dubai – It Just Paused

Despite rising geopolitical uncertainty, Dubai's property market continued to attract foreign investment during the conflict. In the first quarter, the value of foreign transactions jumped nearly 26% compared to the previous year. The number of foreign deals also grew by 11%, reaching 48,445.

Demand came from a wide range of buyers, including from previously unseen buyers from Western Europe. This period primarily corresponded to the peak of the regional conflict duration. This shows that even though investor confidence might have been more cautious, money continued to flow into Dubai.

*Blackstone's UAE bet signals continued institutional confidence

Blackstone - which manages over $1 trillion in assets globally - committed $250 million to a UAE payments platform in March 2026, its first investment in the UAE since the outbreak of the regional conflict.

Institutional capital of this scale does not move on sentiment. It moves on structural conviction: the UAE's regulatory framework, its sovereign wealth architecture, and the depth of its financial infrastructure.

*Developers Shifting from Seller's Market Playbook to Buyer-Friendly Terms

The Gulf crisis has quietly shifted the balance of power in negotiations. Dubai's real estate market - which operated as an unambiguously seller-driven market through 2023-25 -- is now offering concessions that were structurally absent just twelve months ago. These include fee waivers, lower upfront one-time payments, etc.

In the prime and ultra-luxury segments, selective price discounts have begun to surface as developers priorities sales velocity over margin defense. Brokers active in secondary and off-plan resale transactions are said to be reporting favorable deal for ready cash buyers, a segment which is currently in the best positioned to negotiate. For investors with available liquidity, current conditions may offer greater negotiating leverage than during the peak seller's market of 2024–2025.

*Soft Market – Likely Signalling a More Stable Recovery Curve Ahead

March was the trough. The ValuStrat Price Index recorded its first monthly decline since 2020, falling 5.9% to 229.2 points - though critically, this only unwound six months of gains, returning prices to September 2025 levels, not to any structural break. Annual growth remained firmly positive at +8.9%. What followed in April was decisive.

As per Allsopp & Allsopp's internal brokerage data, viewing activity rose 198% week-on-week, buyer enquiries jumped 147%, and completed transactions climbed 98%.

Mortgage submissions told the most important story: more applications were filed in the first eight days of April than in the entirety of March, with the first two weeks of April recording a 250% week-on-week surge versus the same March period. On pricing, the REIDIN/DLD citywide average settled at AED1,973 per sq ft in April — up 3% month-on-month and 8% year-on-year, essentially a full round-trip from the war-period trough.-TradeArabia News Service

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