Doha, Qatar: Qatar’s real estate sector has witnessed steady momentum in March 2026 showing investor confidence in the country’s economy.

The real estate transactions index recorded a total value of QR768.215m for 226 real estate deals in March this year, according to data by Real Estate Registration Department at the Ministry of Justice released, yesterday.

According to the real estate market index, Doha Municipality topped the most active transactions in terms of financial value during March this year.

The real estate market index for March noted that the financial value of Doha Municipality transactions amounted to QR270.588m. On the other hand Al Rayyan Municipality totaled QR146.676m and Al Daayen Municipality’s transactions reached QR116.096m.

Meanwhile the number of sold properties in March show the most active municipalities were Doha and Al Wakra (25 percent), followed by Al Rayyan (19 percent) and Umm Slal (21 percent). According to the area index, the indices show that the most active municipalities were Doha (24 percent), followed by Al Rayyan and Al Wakra (22 percent), and Umm Slal (17 percent) of the total deal area.

The trading volume revealed that the highest value of 10 properties sold was recorded for March, witnessing six properties in the municipality of Doha, two properties in Al Daayen municipality, and one property each in Umm Slal and Al Rayyan municipalities.

The average per square foot price for a building stood at QR861 in Doha, QR868 in Al Daayen, QR451 in Al Rayyan, QR492 in Al Wakrah, QR455 in Umm Slal, QR372 in Al Khor and Thakira, QR366 in

Al Shamal, and QR281 in Al Sheehaniya municipalities.

Meanwhile, average price of per square foot of vacant land was recorded at QR697 in Doha, QR248 in Al Wakrah, QR329 in Al Rayyan, QR307 in Umm Slal, QR358 in Al Al Daayen, and QR203 in Al Khor and Thakira, and QR125 in Al Shamal.

Qatar’s real estate market witnessed in the first quarter (January to March) of last year deals worth QR4.097bn, second quarter (April to June) QR6.028bn, third quarter (July to September) QR4.491bn and fourth quarter (October to December) QR6.356bn.

The real estate trading in 2025 showed its strongest performance in October with 571 transactions, then May (565 transactions) and November (530 transactions).

Officials in Qatar have outlined plans to transform the country’s real estate brokerage sector, focusing on stronger regulation, digital innovation and improved professional standards.

The proposals were discussed recently during the second Real Estate Brokers’ Forum in Doha, organised by the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (Aqarat), which presented its vision for the future of the industry.

The Authority said it aims to update legislation, enhance workforce capabilities and reinforce compliance with professional standards, as part of efforts to ensure sustainable growth in the sector.

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