ABU DHABI - Aldar on Friday announced the launch of Al Ghadeer Gardens, a residential development comprising 437 villas and townhouses along the Abu Dhabi-Dubai border.

The project offers two-, three- and four-bedroom homes designed for modern family living, with access to key business and leisure destinations in both emirates.

Major destinations including Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks and Resorts and the future Palm Jebel Ali are within a 20-minute drive, while Al Maktoum International Airport is also nearby. Residents will also have access to Yas Island, Zayed International Airport and Abu Dhabi city.

The development includes more than 30,000 square metres of landscaped open space aimed at creating a pedestrian-friendly environment.

The project builds on the wider Al Ghadeer community, which already includes a range of residential and lifestyle amenities.

Al Ghadeer Gardens is targeting Estidama Pearl 2 and Fitwel 2-star certifications as part of its sustainability and wellbeing-focused design strategy.