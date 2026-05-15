DUBAI - Al Ansari Financial Services PJSC delivered continued operating income growth in the first quarter of 2026, reporting a 9 percent year-on-year increase to AED321 million.

The result was supported by solid volume growth across most business lines and the consolidation of the results of BFC.

Net profit after tax decreased 29 percent year-on-year at AED77 million, reflecting lower-than-anticipated volumes in certain segments. EBITDA declined 10 percent year-on-year to AED123 million, with an EBITDA margin of 38.4 percent.

The Group’s network stands at 441 branches across the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, and India as of 31st March 2026.

Digital adoption continued to accelerate during the quarter. Transactions conducted through digital channels increased to 29 percent of the total, compared to 24 percent in Q1 2025, while overall digital transaction volumes rose 69 percent year-on-year.