Muscat --- Muscat Stock Exchange (MSX) "30" index closedtoday at 7,671.43 points, marking a drop of 100.7 points, or 1.29%, compared tothe last trading session, which closed at 7,772.18 points.

Thetotal trading value reached RO 34,121,518, representing a decline of 9.57% fromthe previous trading session, which recorded RO 37,731,264.

Accordingto the report issued by Muscat Stock Exchange, market capitalization went downby 0.626% from the last trading day, reaching approximately RO 36.81 billion.

Non-Omani investors recorded purchases valued at RO 4,456,000, accounting for 13.06% oftotal trading activity, while non-Omani sales amounted to RO 6,434,000, or 18.86%.Net non-Omani investment decreased by RO 1,978,000, representing a 5.80% drop.

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