Egypt’s North Coast is rapidly emerging as a sophisticated investment destination for luxury residential and hospitality developments, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects, government-backed master planning and growing international investor interest, according to a new report by JLL.

In its latest report, Leveraging Natural Beauty: Unlocking Egypt’s North Coast Residential and Hospitality Markets Potential, JLL said the region has evolved from a seasonal summer retreat into a year-round coastal destination attracting both regional and international capital.

The report identified strategic government initiatives, major infrastructure upgrades and partnerships with international developers as the primary drivers behind the North Coast’s accelerated growth, particularly in key hotspots including Sidi Abdel Rahman, Ras El Hekma and New Alamein City.

Ayman Sami, Country Head of JLL Egypt, said the market now offers substantial opportunities for regional and international investors, supported by policy reforms and government-led urban planning initiatives aligned with Egypt’s Vision 2052 strategy.

According to the report, residential demand is being driven primarily by second-home buyers, including affluent Egyptian families, expatriates seeking investment and vacation properties, and GCC investors attracted by the Mediterranean coastline, favourable climate and integrated resort communities.

JLL noted that the North Coast’s residential supply pipeline is witnessing a significant westward expansion, supported by the Western North Coast Development Project. While Sidi Abdel Rahman currently accounts for around 43.5% of completed residential inventory, Ras El Hekma is expected to dominate future development activity by 2030, representing nearly 38.2% of the projected residential pipeline of approximately 126,600 units.

The report highlighted the strategic importance of Ras El Hekma’s planned integrated city project, which spans around 170 million square metres and is backed by a $35bn partnership with Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund ADQ. The development is expected to attract nearly $150bn in foreign investments over the long term.

Meanwhile, New Alamein City is being positioned as a permanent urban and economic hub integrating residential districts, educational institutions and commercial activities to encourage year-round occupancy rather than seasonal use.

JLL said the residential market has recorded exceptional price growth over the past two years, with average residential prices per square metre surging by nearly 390% across all districts and property types between 2023 and the third quarter of 2025.

Villas posted the sharpest increase, with prices climbing by more than 519% to approximately EGP 298,800 per square metre. Townhouse prices rose by 361%, while apartments and chalets recorded increases of around 277%.

Western districts, particularly Ras El Hekma, experienced the strongest appreciation, with prices rising from EGP 43,667 per square metre in 2023 to nearly EGP 217,768 in the third quarter of 2025.

The hospitality sector is also playing a central role in reshaping the market. Existing hotel inventory currently stands at around 4,000 hotel keys, with supply projected to increase to approximately 6,700 keys by 2030, representing growth of nearly 67%.

JLL expects hospitality investments along the North Coast to contribute around $40.7bn between 2026 and 2030, accounting for nearly 30% of total hospitality investments in the market during that period.

Despite the strong outlook, the report advised investors to closely monitor seasonal demand patterns, infrastructure delivery timelines and currency fluctuations when evaluating future opportunities along Egypt’s rapidly expanding North Coast.

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