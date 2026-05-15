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HONG KONG - Hong Kong's economy expanded by 5.9% in the first quarter from the same period a year earlier, the government said on Friday, supported by a surge in exports and private consumption expenditure.
The economy grew 4.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 3.1% in the first quarter of last year. The government maintained its 2026 GDP forecast at a range of 2.5% to 3.5%.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, the economy grew 2.9% in January-March, the figures showed, compared with 1.0% growth in October-December.
The first-quarter growth figures matched preliminary data released earlier this month.
"Looking ahead, Hong Kong's economic outlook remains broadly resilient," a government spokesman said.
"Strong global demand for advanced electronics and AI-related products is expected to support goods export performance, while services exports should remain firm, underpinned by sustained vibrancy in inbound tourism, robust cross-boundary financial activity, and steady demand for business services."
The government revised up forecasts for headline and underlying consumer price inflation for 2026 to 2.6% and 2.5%, respectively, from 1.8% and 1.7%.
(Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and John Mair)