Hong Kong struck a deal on Monday with the Shanghai Gold Exchange to launch a central gold clearing system and expand warehousing capacity to foster the city's gold market as prices of the precious metal hit record high of over $5,100 an ounce.
The agreement, signed by Hong Kong's Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau and the Shanghai Gold Exchange during the Asian Financial Forum, formalised the governance structure for the Hong Kong Precious Metals Central Clearing Company, the city's new gold clearing system set to begin trial operations this year.
Hong Kong's airport authority, which runs the city's principal precious metals depository, will also build up the city's gold storage facilities to over 2,000 metric tons in three years, the government said in a statement.
Hong Kong leader John Lee said the move "will see Hong Kong's rise as a regional gold reserve hub," according to a separate government statement.
Gold soared 64% in 2025 for its biggest annual gain since 1979, shattering multiple records on the back of safe-haven demand, U.S. monetary policy easing, robust central bank purchases and record inflows into exchange-traded funds.
Prices have already risen about 18% since the start of this year.
