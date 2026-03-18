Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Defense of State of Qatar announced that armed forces intercepted missile attack which targeted the country.

Loud sounds of interception were heard in several parts of Doha. A Public Safety Alert confirming that the threat had been eliminated, restoring normalcy was sent out to all mobile phones by the MOI.

This comes after a Public Safety Alert urging everyone to stay indoors and away from windows which was sent at around 6:05am on Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

© Dar Al Sharq Press, Printing and Distribution. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

