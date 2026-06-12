Doha: The volume of real estate trading in sales contracts at the Department of Real Estate Registration at the Ministry of Justice during the period from May 31 to June 4, 2026, reached QR387,967,113.

Meanwhile, the total sales contracts for residential units in the Real Estate Bulletin for the same period reached QR34,975,267.

The weekly bulletin issued by the Department shows that the list of real estate properties traded for sale included vacant land, residences, residential buildings, residential complexes, and residential units.

Sales were concentrated in the municipalities of Al Rayyan, Doha, Umm Salal, Al Daayen, Al Wakrah, Al Shamal, Al Khor, Al Thakhira, and areas of Lusail 69, The Pearl, Al Kharaej, Ghar Thuaib, and Al Wukair.

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