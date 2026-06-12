AMMAN — The Aqaba ports recorded a 38 per cent growth in the volume of handled cargo from the beginning of 2026 until the end of the first week of June, reaching around 2.8 million tonnes compared to the same period in 2025.

This growth reflects Aqaba’s rising role as a regional logistics gateway and its ability to support trade and supply chains, in line with the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA) plans to boost the city's competitiveness, according to an ASEZA statement.

During a tour on Wednesday, ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali said that the port operational performance indicators highlight the importance of developing logistics services and raising efficiency to support the national economy and regional transit trade.

Majali added that Aqaba ports continue to boost their position thanks to advanced infrastructure, specialised berths, deep drafts, and modern handling equipment that can accommodate larger vessels carrying massive quantities of essential goods.

During the tour, Aqaba Company for Ports Operation and Management Director-General Mahmoud Khleifat said that the multi-purpose port welcomed 164 ships, compared to 150 ships during the same period in 2025, marking a 9.3 per cent increase.

Khleifat noted that the large growth in cargo volume compared to the smaller increase in ship numbers shows the higher efficiency of operations and the reception of larger vessels.

Transit shipment bound for Iraq was a main driver for this growth and is expected to exceed one million tonnes by the end of June, he said.

Khleifat added that the port handled around 62,000 heads of live cattle, while sugar shipments made up 55 per cent of the total transit cargo, followed by corn and barley at 33 per cent, which shows the ports' capacity to handle strategic goods linked to food security.

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