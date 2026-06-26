The project includes a dedicated berth measuring 575 metres in length and 12.5 metres in depth to receive specialised food cargo vessels. In addition, approximately 500 metres of the port’s quay wall will be utilised to support unloading and cargo-handling operations, enhancing food supply chain efficiency and accelerating the movement of essential commodities.’

Its location within Hamad Port provides an essential advantage through the direct integration of import, storage, processing, and distribution operations, improving logistics efficiency and ensuring the rapid delivery of food products to storage facilities and local markets, Al Khaldi added.

He noted that the project comprises a comprehensive range of operational facilities, including a rice mill, oil refinery, storage and packaging warehouses, oil storage tanks, and advanced handling, transportation, packaging, and reloading systems. It also includes administration and marine control buildings, electrical substations, central cooling facilities, maintenance and fuelling facilities, as well as supporting infrastructure and services required to ensure efficient and sustainable operations.

In line with sustainability objectives, the project also includes a specialised facility for recycling by-products generated from food commodity processing and converting them into animal feed and other products that comply with applicable standards and regulations.

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