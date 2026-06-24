Jordan's Aqaba Development Corporation (ADC) has invited international and local companies to compete for a concession to rehabilitate, modernise, finance, operate and transfer the existing Cement Terminal and Mut'ah Floating Berth at the Port of Aqaba.

The project will be delivered under a Design, Finance, Build, Operate and Transfer (DFBOT) model with a concession period of 20 years, extendable by a further five years, subject to ADC approval.

According to tender documents, the project aims to transform the existing facilities into a modern bulk cargo terminal primarily dedicated to silica export operations while retaining the flexibility to handle other cargo types in the future.

The development forms part of ADC's strategy to strengthen the Port of Aqaba's role as a regional logistics, industrial and trade hub within the Aqaba Special Economic Zone (ASEZ).

The scope of works includes rehabilitation and integration of existing marine and terminal infrastructure, construction of new operational and support facilities, upgrading of utility and transport networks, and installation of advanced cargo-handling equipment, including modern ship-loading systems.

ADC said interested firms must submit expressions of interest by 28 June 2026 to obtain the request for proposal (RFP) documents.

A mandatory site visit is scheduled for 8-9 July 2026, while the deadline for submitting clarification requests is 20 July 2026.

Technical and financial proposals must be submitted separately by 17 August 2026.

The tender requires bidders to provide a bid bond of 100,000 Jordanian dinars ($141,000), valid for a minimum of 180 days from the submission deadline.

The project is expected to support growing mineral exports from Jordan, particularly silica-based products, while enhancing port capacity and operational efficiency at Aqaba, the Kingdom's only seaport.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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