DHL Express, a leading international express services provider, has introduced a new solution to simplify cross-border shipping that reduces complexity for customers.

The new system, now live for customers in the UAE, uses AI-powered item identification and advanced computer vision built into DHL’s browser-based shipping tool: Customers can simply take a photo of the item they want to send using their smartphone or computer. AI then generates a clear, customs-compliant description and automatically inserts it into the appropriate field for customs documentation, making the shipping process faster and easier.

This feature, a first in the global express shipping industry, is now live across eight markets - Canada, Germany, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Singapore, South Africa and Spain in addition to the UAE.

These are part of the initial launch, with further rollout planned throughout 2026.

This development reflects DHL Express’s ongoing commitment to making cross-border shipping simpler through practical, customer-focused innovation. Describing shipment contents accurately for customs has traditionally required specialist knowledge and precise wording.

By embedding AI directly into the booking process, DHL Express makes this step easier, improves data quality, reduces the risk of delays, and makes international shipping more accessible and reliable for customers of all experience levels, it added.

Mahmoud Haj Hussein, Managing Director, DHL Express UAE, said: "Computer vision is now live for customers in some initial markets, with the UAE among the first to offer this feature. This will have a strong impact, as accurate item classification at the point of data entry means cleaner data across the entire shipment lifecycle."

"The results are fewer holds, faster clearance, and a better outcome for the customer. Once the picture is taken, the AI system processes the image and generates a structured, customs-compliant item description aligned with international documentation standards within only a few seconds. The suggested description is then presented to the customer, who can easily review, edit, or override the entry before submitting the shipment," explained Haj Hussein. "No DHL Express account is required, ensuring a simple and accessible experience. This deployment marks a significant step forward in applied AI within logistics, representing the first time item identification has been seamlessly integrated into a live, customer-facing international express booking flow at scale," he added.

Enna Zarate, Senior Vice President, Digital Customer Solutions at DHL Express, said: "The item description field was not a minor inconvenience - it was a critical moment where the customer experience broke down."

"This AI feature is a direct response to customer feedback, and we are proud that DHL Express is the first in our industry to bring it to customers," he added.

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