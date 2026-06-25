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Shipping group Hapag-Lloyd has cleared all its stranded vessels from the Gulf after carrying out a careful assessment of the security situation and consultation with the relevant authorities, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.
"All Hapag-Lloyd vessels that were affected by the temporary closure of the Strait of Hormuz and had been waiting in the Persian Gulf to leave have now safely left the Gulf region," said the spokesperson, adding the company would not disclose further details for security reasons.
(Reporting by Elke Ahlswede Writing by Madeline Chambers Editing by Friederike Heine)