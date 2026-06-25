Shipping group ​Hapag-Lloyd ⁠has cleared all its ‌stranded vessels from the ​Gulf after carrying out a ​careful assessment of ​the security situation and consultation with ⁠the relevant authorities, a company spokesperson said on Thursday.

"All ​Hapag-Lloyd ‌vessels that ⁠were ⁠affected by the temporary closure of ​the ‌Strait of ⁠Hormuz and had been waiting in the Persian Gulf to leave have now safely left the Gulf region," said ‌the spokesperson, adding the company ⁠would not ​disclose further details for security reasons.

(Reporting by ​Elke ‌Ahlswede Writing by ⁠Madeline Chambers Editing ​by Friederike Heine)