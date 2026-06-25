RIYADH — Saudi Arabia's merchandise exports increased by 9.3 percent in April 2026, driven by an 11.7 percent rise in oil exports, according to the General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT).

The increase, based on GASTAT’s monthly reports,is in comparison with the same period in 2025.

The Kingdom's merchandise trade surplus increased by 100.8 percent year-on-year, with imports declining by 5.2 percent. Oil exports accounted for 68.8 percent of total merchandise exports in April 2026, up from 67.4 percent in April 2025.

Non-oil exports, including re-exports, increased by 4.5 percent compared with April 2025. However, national non-oil exports, excluding re-exports, declined by 7.3 percent, while the value of re-exported goods rose by 20.4 percent.

The ratio of non-oil exports to imports increased to 41.6 percent from 37.8 percent in 2025, driven by a 4.5 percent increase in non-oil exports and a 5.2 percent decline in imports.

Among non-oil exports, machinery, electrical equipment, and parts recorded the strongest growth, increasing by 70.0 percent year-on-year and accounting for 28.1 percent of total non-oil exports.

Re-exports of machinery, electrical equipment, and parts increased by 74 percent and represented 53.5 percent of total re-exports.

As for imports, machinery, electrical equipment, and parts remained the Kingdom's largest imports, accounting for 33.3 percent of total imports, up 15.4 percent.

Transport equipment ranked second, accounting for 10.2 percent of imports, despite a 34.1 percent decline.

According to the report, China remains Saudi Arabia's largest merchandise trading partner in April 2026, accounting for 15.2 percent of total exports and 29.4 percent of total imports. It is followed by the United Arab Emirates at 7.9 percent and the United States at 7.2 percent.

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