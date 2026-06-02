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JAKARTA: Indonesia and Qatar have expressed an intent to sign a defence cooperation agreement as both countries seek to boost defence capacity and cooperation, officials said on Tuesday.
Here are some details:
* Indonesian Defence Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Saoud bin Abdurrahman bin Hassan bin Ali Al Thani in Jakarta on Tuesday.
* The ministers signed a memorandum of understanding, Sjafrie said.
* "Although we are still in the process of formulating a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA), today we will be signing an agreement leading up to the DCA," Sjafrie told reporters.
* Both ministries also signed other agreements to hold joint military training and education, as well as agreements related to the defence industry, Sjafrie said without giving further details.
* "Relationship between Indonesia and Qatar is very strategic, especially in defence sector... We look forward for further cooperation between our two countries," the Qatari minister said.
* The cooperation will involve army and navy personnel from both countries, the Indonesian Defence Ministry said. (Reporting by Ananda Teresia; Editing by John Mair)