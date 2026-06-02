JAKARTA: Indonesia and Qatar have expressed an intent ​to sign ⁠a defence cooperation agreement as both ‌countries seek to boost defence capacity and cooperation, officials ​said on Tuesday.

Here are some details:

* Indonesian ​Defence Minister Sjafrie ​Sjamsoeddin met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Saoud bin Abdurrahman bin Hassan ⁠bin Ali Al Thani in Jakarta on Tuesday.

* The ministers signed a memorandum of understanding, Sjafrie said.

* "Although we are still ​in ‌the process ⁠of formulating ⁠a Defence Cooperation Agreement (DCA), today we will be signing ​an agreement leading up ‌to the DCA," Sjafrie ⁠told reporters.

* Both ministries also signed other agreements to hold joint military training and education, as well as agreements related to the defence industry, Sjafrie said without giving further details.

* "Relationship between Indonesia and Qatar is very strategic, especially ‌in defence sector... We look forward for further ⁠cooperation between our two ​countries," the Qatari minister said.

* The cooperation will involve army and navy personnel ​from both ‌countries, the Indonesian Defence Ministry ⁠said. (Reporting by Ananda ​Teresia; Editing by John Mair)