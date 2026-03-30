Ukraine on Saturday agreed to co-operate on defence with the UAE and Qatar as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy travelled to both countries amid escalating tensions in the region.

Qatar's defence ministry said in a statement that Doha and Kyiv have signed a defence co-operation agreement which includes ​the exchange of expertise in countering missiles and unmanned aerial systems.

"We are talking about a 10-year ​partnership. We have already signed the agreement with Saudi Arabia, and we have ⁠just signed a similar 10-year agreement with Qatar," Zelenskiy told reporters during an online briefing.

"We ​will also sign a 10-year agreement with the UAE. It will happen within the next several days."

Zelenskiy ​had earlier been to the UAE and met President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the two countries agreed to cooperate in the fields of security and defence.

According to a Reuters report, Ukraine has ​offered its air-defence expertise and drone technology to countries in the region.

Zelenskiy hopes to draw support from the ‌Gulf nations ⁠in Ukraine's war against Russia, which is now in its fifth year, as Western military aid faces new uncertainty and Kyiv scrambles for cash to cover its budget deficit and fund domestic weapon production.

More than 200 Ukrainian military and security experts have been dispatched to advise Middle East ​countries on how to intercept ​drone attacks that ⁠have wreaked havoc on energy infrastructure across the region.

Zelenskiy said that during his visits, he sought to build strategic relationships with the Gulf region and ​raise funds to invest in weapons production in Ukraine.

The talks focused on ​weapons co-production, ⁠exchanging experiences, and also on securing energy and fuel supplies to Ukraine, he added.

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