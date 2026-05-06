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DUBAI:The United Arab Emirates will develop a defence industrial Free Zone in Al Selmiyyah in Abu Dhabi, UAE Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement and AD Ports Group announced on Wednesday, according to the state news agency.
* The zone aims to attract major global equipment manufacturers to support defence manufacturing localization and boost the UAE's long-term defence readiness.
* Tawazun Council for Defence Enablement is the defence and security acquisitions authority for the UAE armed forces and Abu Dhabi police.
* Tawazun will develop regulatory frameworks, grant licenses and oversee industrial compliance for the project.
* AD Ports will lead master planning, land use design and infrastructure development as strategic partner.
* AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-backed ports and logistics operator with businesses spanning ports, economic zones, maritime and logistics services.
* UAE and other Gulf countries are have been seeking to boast their defence capabilities after the Iran war. (Reporting by Ahmed Elimam, Editing by Louise Heavens)