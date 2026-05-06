DUBAI:The United Arab Emirates will develop a ​defence industrial ⁠Free Zone in Al ‌Selmiyyah in Abu Dhabi, UAE Tawazun Council for ​Defence Enablement and AD Ports Group announced on ​Wednesday, according to ​the state news agency.

* The zone aims to attract major ⁠global equipment manufacturers to support defence manufacturing localization and boost the UAE's long-term defence readiness.

* Tawazun Council for Defence ​Enablement ‌is the ⁠defence and security ⁠acquisitions authority for the UAE armed forces ​and Abu Dhabi police.

* ‌Tawazun will develop regulatory ⁠frameworks, grant licenses and oversee industrial compliance for the project.

* AD Ports will lead master planning, land use design and infrastructure development as strategic partner.

* AD Ports Group is an Abu Dhabi-backed ports and ‌logistics operator with businesses spanning ports, economic ⁠zones, maritime and logistics services.

* ​UAE and other Gulf countries are have been seeking to boast their ​defence ‌capabilities after the Iran ⁠war. (Reporting by Ahmed ​Elimam, Editing by Louise Heavens)