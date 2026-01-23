Doha - Boeing and Barzan Holdings, Qatar’s leading Defence and Security Company, signed a Letter of Intent (LoI) yesterday at DIMDEX 2026, marking a significant step toward enhanced collaboration in manpower support, maintenance, sustainment, training, and logistics for Boeing defence platforms in Qatar.

This partnership aims to bolster the operational readiness and sustainment capabilities of Qatar’s defence forces by leveraging Boeing’s extensive experience and Barzan Holding’s commitment to sovereign maintenance solutions.

“In Qatar, Boeing works closely with Qatar building sovereign air capability by providing comprehensive training and sustainment for key platforms including the C-17, AH-64 Apache helicopters, and F-15QA fighters,” said Matt Fishering, senior director – Middle East, Türkiye, & Africa, Boeing Global Services. “This agreement, , underscores Boeing’s commitment to our customers to improve aircraft availability, enhance mission readiness, and reduce life-cycle costs, while sustaining the readiness of Qatar’s military assets through strategic partnership and local capability development.”

For nearly two decades, Boeing has supported the Qatar military and security sector with aircraft, training, maintenance and logistics services for key platforms including the C-17 Globemaster III, AH-64 Apache and F-15QA, supporting Qatar’s air, land and maritime security, as well as humanitarian and coalition missions.

