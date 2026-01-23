Doha - The ninth edition of the Doha International Maritime Defence Exhibition and Conference (DIMDEX 2026) concluded on Thursday at Qatar National Convention Centre.

DIMDEX 2026 was the largest edition since its launch, bringing together more than 200 local and international companies and featuring eight major international pavilions over four days. The event attracted more than 130 high-level official delegations from 82 countries, reflecting strong global confidence in Qatar as a platform for defence dialogue and cooperation.

More than 70 agreements, contracts and memoranda of understanding were signed during the exhibition, with a total value exceeding QR18.5 billion, reinforcing DIMDEX’s importance on the global defence calendar.

Attendance surpassed 32,000 visitors, who also had the opportunity to tour visiting international naval vessels at Hamad Port, showcasing maritime capabilities and collaboration.

