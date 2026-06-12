The General Authority of Customs (GAC) announced that 12 new companies have joined the GCC Authorized Economic Operator Programme (GCC AEO) after completing the approved customs requirements.

In a statement on Thursday, the General Authority of Customs said that Assistant Chairman for Customs Affairs Talal Abdullah Al Shaibi presented certificates of enrollment in the GCC Authorized Economic Operator Programme (GCC AEO) to 12 private companies that demonstrated their commitment to international standards relating to the security and safety of the supply chain in international trade, and their compliance with the approved customs requirements.

The statement added that this recognition comes as part of the General Authority of Customs' efforts to strengthen its effective partnership with the private sector and expand the scope of the Authorized Economic Operator Programme, which is one of the leading GCC customs initiatives aimed at facilitating the smooth flow of trade and encouraging companies to adhere to the highest standards of compliance and safety.

Membership in the programme provides enrolled companies with a package of customs facilitation measures, including simplified customs clearance procedures, expedited release of shipments under carefully defined controls, and dedicated streamlined channels for customs operations all without compromising customs control requirements, thereby enhancing logistics efficiency and strengthening a competitive business environment.

The General Authority of Customs reaffirmed its commitment to continuing to develop the programme and expand the base of companies benefiting from the advantages of membership, which currently stands at 99 companies, in support of efforts to empower the private sector and enhance the competitiveness of the national economy at both the regional and international levels.

Applications to join the program are open to any party participating in the international trade supply chain, following the fulfillment of the initial conditions and completion of the programme's self-assessment questionnaire. Upon acceptance of the application subject to meeting the conditions relating to supply chain security and safety - the application is submitted electronically through the General Authority of Customs' electronic customs clearance system, Al Nadeeb.

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