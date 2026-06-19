Jordan’s Ministry of Investment, through its Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Unit, has launched a request for qualifications (RFQ) for the development of the Jaber Border Crossing Project under a design-build-finance-operate-maintain (DBFOM) model.

The project will be implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Public Works and Housing and aims to rehabilitate, develop, finance, operate and maintain the crossing, which links the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan with the Syrian Arab Republic into a regional trade gateway and a hub for border and logistics services.

The project also aims to improve border operations, enhance cargo handling and processing efficiency, and facilitate the development of complementary logistics and commercial services.

The private sector partner will be selected through a competitive tender process in accordance with Jordan’s Public-Private Partnership Projects Law No. 19 of 2023 and Public-Private Partnership Projects Regulation No. 9 of 2024.

The procurement process will be conducted in two stages.

The first stage involves a RFQ, under which interested companies and consortiums will submit their credentials for shortlisting.

Only shortlisted applicants will be invited to participate in the second-stage request for proposals (RFP), which will include technical and financial submissions.

The deadline for submitting qualification applications is 3 August 2026.

The Ministry of Investment said it reserves the right to modify, suspend or cancel the procurement process and is under no obligation to award a contract following completion of the RFQ stage.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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